Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $368.50 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.