Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.47% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 92,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,284,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 66,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $56.54.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

