Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547,084 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,844,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after acquiring an additional 127,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 373,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,256,000 after acquiring an additional 127,180 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $103.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

