Throne Hits Market Cap of $217,112.20 (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Throne has a market cap of $217,112.20 and $1.17 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Throne has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00063320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.53 or 0.08041263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00075831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.92 or 0.99983072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

