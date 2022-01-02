Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) & CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Head to Head Review

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Tokuyama alerts:

This table compares Tokuyama and CapitaLand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokuyama $2.85 billion 0.40 $230.63 million $1.61 4.98 CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.41 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A

Tokuyama has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CapitaLand.

Profitability

This table compares Tokuyama and CapitaLand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokuyama 8.13% 12.02% 6.26% CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tokuyama and CapitaLand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 N/A CapitaLand 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tokuyama pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Tokuyama has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine. The Specialty Products segment covers the development and sale of polycrystalline silicon, fumed silica, precipitated silica, aluminium nitride, pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The Cement segment handles the production and distribution of cement and cement related products that include ordinary Portland cement, blast-furnace slag cement, ready-mixed concrete, cement-type stabilizer, and waste treatments. The Life and Amenity segment comprises of polyolefin films, plastic window sashes, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, gas sensors, and ion exchange membranes. The company was founded by Katsujiro Iwai on February 16, 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services. Its diversified global real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices and homes. The Group focuses on Singapore and China as our core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia. The company also has one of the largest real estate fund management businesses with assets located in Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.