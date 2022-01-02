TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Trading 2.6% Higher

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) shares traded up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.72. 720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 793,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $710.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.52.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. Analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 486,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,109 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

