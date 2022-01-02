TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading 3.9% Higher

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.26. 7,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 824,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $554.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,073,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 282,904 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

