TradeStars Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, TradeStars has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $32,913.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.00 or 0.08051951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00074896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,773.39 or 0.99766142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007413 BTC.

TradeStars Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

