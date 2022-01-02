Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives $28.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COOK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of COOK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. 450,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,286. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46. Traeger has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

