Tranchess Trading Up 10.3% This Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $117.58 million and $49.12 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00004589 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,297.36 or 0.99951039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00074025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00033256 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $565.16 or 0.01194331 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00020819 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,141,127 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

