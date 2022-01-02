TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.75.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$9.57 and a 1 year high of C$14.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.97. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

