TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 5th (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RNAZ) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 5th. TransCode Therapeutics had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on July 9th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of RNAZ opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78. TransCode Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

