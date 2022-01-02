Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.