TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of TANNI stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

