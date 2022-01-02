Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,139 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 386,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Shares of PKG opened at $136.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.28. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

