Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,039 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

