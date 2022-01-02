Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 349 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Crown by 22.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 17.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

