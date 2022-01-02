Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.82

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 114808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on Trilogy Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.90.

The stock has a market cap of C$306.24 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$343,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,054,905.25. Also, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$31,482.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,095.24. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,235 shares of company stock worth $375,659.

About Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

