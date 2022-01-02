TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires Shares of 9,450 Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 100,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $5.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.99%.

