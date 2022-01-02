TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 2.2% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 33,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Paychex by 19.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

