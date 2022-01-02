TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 772.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $204.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.67 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.44 and its 200 day moving average is $250.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

