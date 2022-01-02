TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Lowers Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BJ opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

