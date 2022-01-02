TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 14,617 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $330,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 194,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.