Truist Financial Corp Has $463.35 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,567 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $463,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $467.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

