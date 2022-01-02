Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,630 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $177,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $567.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

