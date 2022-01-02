Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,084,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 34,650 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $364,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $140.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

