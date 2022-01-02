Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,193,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,108 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $251,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.08 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

