United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Lowered by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,740,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

