United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.15.

NYSE UMC opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

