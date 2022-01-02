United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.38.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,983. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.