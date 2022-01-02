United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

NYSE:UPS opened at $214.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.85. The firm has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.