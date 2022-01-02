US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621,241 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.05% of US Foods worth $393,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

