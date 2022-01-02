USDJ (USDJ) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.42 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and $2.42 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.21 or 0.07968204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,642.98 or 0.99949573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007637 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

