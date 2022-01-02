Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in American Express by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 512,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $163.60 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

