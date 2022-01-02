Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 117.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 422,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $83,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $218.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.80 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.20.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $452,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,966 shares of company stock valued at $68,275,076 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

