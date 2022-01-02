Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $49,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.