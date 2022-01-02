VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,169,000 after acquiring an additional 107,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

