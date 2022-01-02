VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 75,897 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $28.60 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

