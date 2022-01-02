Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $146,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

