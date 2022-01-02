Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Boosted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $221.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $171.48 and a 12-month high of $222.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

