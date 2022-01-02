Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VOT opened at $254.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

