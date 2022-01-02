Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $36,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $116.01 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

