Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,222 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after purchasing an additional 947,591 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

