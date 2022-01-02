Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,799,000 after acquiring an additional 789,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after acquiring an additional 718,815 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 850,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,230,000 after acquiring an additional 45,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,453,000 after buying an additional 482,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,963,000 after buying an additional 367,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

