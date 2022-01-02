Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 43,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

