Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Reduced by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $335.37 and a twelve month high of $440.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.