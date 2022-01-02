Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Increased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

