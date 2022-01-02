Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.618 dividend. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

