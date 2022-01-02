Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,225,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,514 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $34,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Varex Imaging by 26.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 68.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 116.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $447,000.

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 0.90. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

