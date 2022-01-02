Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

VBLT opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.